MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman called police after she heard gunshots outside her apartment and found a bullet hole in her apartment bedroom, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Bay Towne Apartments Monday around 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found that the woman heard shots outside of her apartment. When she looked, the woman found a bullet hole in her bedroom wall.

The release said no one was injured and that this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.