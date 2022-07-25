MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Mobile and a Mobile Police officer claiming the officer broke her arm while attempting to falsely arrest her in 2021.

Byonca Logan claims in the lawsuit filed in Alabama’s Southern District Court that officer Michael Israel broke her arm while placing her in handcuffs and putting her in a patrol car even though she claims she committed no crime.

In the court filing, Logan claims she was with friends at a downtown Mobile cigar bar when they were accosted by another group of women. The suit claims when police arrived she recognized Israel as one of the officers. The lawsuit says Logan was familiar with Israel because he had visited an urgent care facility where she works and had made flirtatious advances.

Logan claims Israel continued to contact her even though she did not respond to his advances. The lawsuit claims Israel became offended by the rejection and at one time caused a scene at her work.

Logan claims when she saw the officer on the night of the incident, she turned away hoping he wouldn’t see her. Logan says he did see her and approached her, claiming she had hit him. He then allegedly twisted her arm behind her back-breaking it. The suit says Israel put handcuffs on her and placed her in a patrol car.

Logan denies hitting the officer or displaying any aggression towards him. Eventually, the suit claims, another officer approached and released her from the car and handcuffs. She was never charged with a crime, according to the filing.

The lawsuit claims Logan had to undergo surgery to repair the broken bone, leaving staples and a scar.

The City of Mobile has not yet responded to the lawsuit. A request to find out if Israel has faced any discipline within the police department over the incident was being forwarded to the legal department, according to a spokesperson.