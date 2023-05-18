MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly drove her car into a local club after getting into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said on May 17 just after midnight, Hayley Hightower, 34, was arrested for driving her car into Billard Club on Government Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene and found that Hightower and her ex-boyfriend had gotten into an argument outside of the club.

Hightower’s ex-boyfriend entered the club after the argument and that is when she drove her car into the front door, according to the release. After hitting the front door, she continued to drive her car through the front entrance, hitting two women in the process. Both women are expected to be ok.

Hightower was placed in police custody and taken to the hospital to get treatment for her injuries. She was then arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.