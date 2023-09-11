MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 26-year-old woman has died after she was ejected from her car in a three-car crash on Sunday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Bethany Pilot, 26, was involved in the crash that happened at Schillinger and Howells Ferry Roads around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Pilot was ejected from her car and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Pilot was heading east on Howells Ferry Road, crossing Schillinger Road, police said. The second car was traveling east on Howells Ferry and turning north on Schillinger Road. The third car was driving on Schillinger Road crossing Howells Ferry when it hit Pilot’s car. That led to the second car being hit. The other people involved were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.