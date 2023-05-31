CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in her 70’s is dead following a house fire late Tuesday night in Chunchula. A fire tore through a home on St. Stephens Avenue off of Roberts Road and east of Highway 45.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms a woman was found dead. It is believed she may have been trapped in a back room of the house. The blaze was still smoldering when we got there Tuesday morning. The fire obliterated the home and damaged a car parked outside. The name of the victim has not been publicly released and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire departments from Georgetown Wilmer, Mount Vernon, and other agencies responded to the scene.