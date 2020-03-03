Woman describes moment fire broke out at her home

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The state fire marshal and Prichard police are now investigating after an early morning house fire.

The woman who lives on Victory Avenue says she heard a loud noise before she realized her carport was on fire.

“I lost pretty much everything,” said Greta White.

White says she was inside her home when it caught fire.

“I heard a big boom and I looked around and I had seen a fire coming from the carport,” said White.

She says she tried calling the Prichard Fire Department. “I called Prichard fire department like 3 times,” she explained.

Fire officials says they were already working another house fire on Bear Fork Road at the time.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says they were called in to help around 5 a.m. They say their initial reports were of a car fire threatening a home. When they got there, the house was also on fire.

White says her security cameras caught something before the fire started.

“I’d seen two people come in and leave out once the fire started. I did give that to police and the fire marshals,” said White.

White says she now wants to move.

“I fear for my safety and the people who live here with me, my son and my fiance. It’s just not safe,” said White.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

