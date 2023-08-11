SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is dead and a girl is injured after a shooting in Semmes, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl is headed to a local hospital and another woman is in custody. The shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive in Semmes around 9:30 p.m. The girl is expected to be okay.

Deputies and officers with the Semmes Police Department are on the scene. WKRG News 5 has a crew headed to the scene now. We will update this story when more information is available.