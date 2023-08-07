MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is dead after what police are calling a “domestic altercation” on Wagner Street Monday night.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a domestic altercation led to a woman being killed. They said they are working to determine how she sustained those injuries.

Children were inside the home at the time, however, they are ok. The suspect was able to flee the scene before officers arrived.

Officials with MPD said if you see anyone suspicious in the community to immediately contact the department.