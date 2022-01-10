Woman dead after car crash, not wearing seatbelt

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman died in a single vehicle in Washington County. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Teyonna M. Williams, 21, of Leroy, Ala., was seriously injured after her car left the road and struck a tree Prestwick Road near Gaines Creek on Saturday, January 8th. Williams was taken to Jackson Medical Center and was later moved to the University of South Alabama Medical Center. She died from her injuries on Sunday, January 9th.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating.