Woman charged with the death of Grace Carter no bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman charged with the death of Grace Carter has not been granted a bond.

Kaillyn Harris was on probation at the time of the shooting at Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard. Because of this the judge ruled not to grant Harris bond.

However, Harris’ bond charge could change depending on if any changes come to the cases she is on probation for.

Harris was arrested on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied building.

Harris’ next court date will be held on Thursday, Jan 6.