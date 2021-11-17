Woman charged with second-degree assault after cutting woman at auto repair shop

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police officers charged a woman with second-degree assault on Nov. 17 after they say she cut a woman on her hand at an auto repair shop on Tuesday.

Police say Crystal Pettway, 31, cut the victim on her right hand at Spectrum Collision, 7060 Airport Blvd. Pettway and the victim were arguing before the dispute turned physical, police say.  

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the release from police. Pettway remains in Mobile Metro Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

