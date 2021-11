MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment after her two young children were found unattended Wednesday night.

Chadavia Blake, 21, was arrested after Mobile Police found one of children wandering on the 100 block of Espejo St. and another was found alone in their apartment.

The children, ages 3 and 5, are now in the custody of the Department of Human Resources (DHR).