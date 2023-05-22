MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman charged in her husband’s murder in November 2019 pleaded guilty to intentional murder charge Monday, according to court documents. Clyretha Grayson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Clyretha Grayson killed Antonio Grayson. He was found dead in a home on Glenn Avenue on Sept. 29, 2019. According to court records, Clyretha Grayson is accused of using an “unknown object” to kill her husband.

Clyretha Grayson will receive credit for time served. She is ordered to pay $50 to the Victims Compensations Assesment Fund, $750 for bail bond fee and court costs and restitution in the amount of $112.96.

Clyretha Grayson was also charged with murder in 1986. The next year, a jury convicted her on a manslaughter charge. Records show she was sentenced to five years in prison. The 1987 conviction was for the shooting death of a man named Larry Cade, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office told News 5.