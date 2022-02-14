MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy is out on bond.

Yolanda Coale posted bail on Feb. 14 after she was charged with aggravated child abuse when 4-year-old King Lyons was found dead in her care.

First responders were called to a home at Jacob Drive for a medical emergency. Lyons was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police.

Lyons’ 9-year-old sister was later charged with assault after she allegedly beat Lyons with a broomstick, according to court documents. Lyons also had injuries that indicated long-term abuse, according to court documents.

Coale was given a bond after she was booked into Metro jail. Coale is scheduled to appear before a Mobile County judge on March 14.