MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday, Feb 9.

Yolanda Coale, 53, was appointed a public defender. Coale asked the judge to reduce her bond but the request was denied by the judge. Coale will have a prelim court date set for Wednesday, March 2.

Coale was arrested on Thursday, Feb 3 and charged with aggravated child abuse. Mobile Police said they were responding to a medical emergency at a home on Jacob Drive, not far from Dauphin Island Parkway, and found the boy unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.