Woman carjacked in west Mobile, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was carjacked in west Mobile Thursday morning, and now Mobile police are searching for the person responsible.

Police say the victim was at the Circle K gas station at Cottage Hill and Dawes Road with her friend when he asked her to give him a ride to an acquaintance’s home. She told police she didn’t know that person but agreed to take her friend there.

They got to the apartment complex at Leroy Stevens Road at the Jeff Hamilton Road Extension at about 7 a.m. Thursday. The victim says that’s when her friend’s “acquaintance” snatched the keys from the ignition. The victim jumped out of the car as he drove away.

Police found the car less than half a mile away, but they did not find the man accused of taking it. The investigation is ongoing.