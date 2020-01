MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was carjacked by a stranger Wednesday night. It happened just before 7 o’clock in the 1900 block of Jones Avenue.

A woman says a man robbed her of her cell phone and wallet at gunpoint before taking off in her car, a green Kia Soul. She was not hurt, but the carjacker hasn’t been caught.

