MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is accused of breaking into a local hotel room before assaulting and stealing things from the occupant, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Williams Motel on Bay Bridge Road around noon Tuesday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived they found that a woman had forced her way into the victim’s room.

The release said once the woman was in the room she assaulted the victim and stole some of her belongings. She then fled the scene before officers arrived. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.