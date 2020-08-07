MPD: Woman bites officer, spits in victim’s face after making verbal threats

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old woman, Davaniece Jones, was arrested after making verbal threats, biting an officer, and spitting in a victim’s face Thursday morning.

The name and face may ring a bell as WKRG News 5 reported on Jones back in February pertaining to a stabbing incident.

Police arrived on scene to a harassment call at around 10 AM. Officers spoke to Jone’s mother, the complainant. She stated her daughter was making verbal threats over the phone.

Jones left the residence while officers obtained information from the victim and made a verbal threat towards the victim.

Additionally, she bit an officer on the shoulder and had to be physically restrained. While walking her to the patrol car she spat on the victim.

