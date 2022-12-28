MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she crashed into a business while running from police, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Anderlyn Jordan, 37, was driving early Tuesday morning when the crash occurred. According to officials, officers attempted to pull over Jordan on Moffett Road near I-65 Service Road.

Jordan stopped the vehicle and when officers got out of their patrol car and were walking up to her car she sped off. A car chase ensued and Jordan stopped the car when it crashed into a local business.

Jordan was treated for minor injuries before being arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail. She is charged with attempt to elude, failure to obey and other outstanding warrants. This happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m.