MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly hit a woman with a hammer and stole some of her belongings, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Tribley Seals, 54, is accused of the assault. A news release from MPD said after assaulting the woman and stealing her things, Seals attempted to escape in a zTrip vehicle — a taxi — that she had arrived in.

The victim received medical treatment. The incident took place Monday around 6:20 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Seals was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

