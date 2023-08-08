MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted her elderly mother at a local hotel, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Malissa Stevens, 43, was arrested once officers arrived on the scene. According to the release, officers were called to Hampton Inn Hotel Monday just after noon for a report of elderly abuse.

Officers arrived at the hotel and found that a 74-year-old mother had been assaulted by Stevens, her daughter. Stevens was detained and her mother was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Stevens was taken to Mobile Metro Jail. She was charged with elder abuse and neglect.