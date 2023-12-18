MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was assaulted after her ex-boyfriend kicked in the door to her home Friday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported domestic altercation involving a burglary around 4:10 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Morningside Drive.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

According to police, the man allegedly assaulted the woman, made threats and stole her purse before fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.