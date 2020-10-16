Woman arrested in Prichard homicide case once believed to be suicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide case that initially was investigated as a possible suicide.

Tahj Austin is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend Lethonia Phillips on Oct. 11 at a home on Pine Street. Austin told officers that Phillips shot himself while playing with a gun. Police say she later confessed to intentionally shooting Phillips because he was threatening her.

“It was an accident. That’s all I can say,” Austin said Friday as she was escorted in handcuffs to a waiting police vehicle. “I’m sorry to his family.”

Austin was booked into Metro Jail shortly after 1 p.m. on a murder charge.

