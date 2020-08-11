Woman arrested in Mobile, charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder early Tuesday morning.

37-year-old Alexis Young was booked into Metro Jail just before 2:30 a.m.

WKRG News 5 has contacted Mobile police to see what case this arrested is connected to her arrest.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

