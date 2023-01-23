MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just before 10 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers said a woman was leaving her boyfriend’s apartment complex from dropping him off when his ex-girlfriend allegedly got out of her car and fired a shot at the woman’s car. The shot hit the woman and she drove herself to a local hospital for treatment.

Husband is charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.