MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman Sunday who they said had connections to the Waffle House robbery on June 14, according to a release from the department.

Johney Lyn Kemp, 46, was arrested on June 18 and charged with robbery, among other charges. Terrance Lawrence Dees, 40, is the primary suspect in the robbery, according to the release.

On June 14, officers were called to a Waffle House on Springhill Avenue for a report of a robbery. They arrived and found that a person had entered the Waffle House with a handgun.

The release said the person fired the gun and demanded money from the cash register. They then fled the scene in a vehicle allegedly driven by Kemp.