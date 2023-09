MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a 2014 cold case in Mobile, according to a news release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office executed an arrest warrant on Bridgette Matthews in relation to a 2014 homicide, the release said. She is being charged with murder.

