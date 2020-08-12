Woman arrested in connection to 2019 Mobile double homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in a 2019 double homicide.

Police arrested Margaruita Dinkins, 30, in connection to a shooting at 2102 Steiner Street where 68-year-old George Longshaw and 44-year-old Harold Wallace both died. The shooting happened on December 22, 2019.

Police arrested Dinkins Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after an investigation identified her as a suspect. Dinkins is currently in Mobile County Metro Jail and is charged with two counts of murder.

