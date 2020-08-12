Woman arrested in connection to 2019 Mobile double homicide

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in a 2019 double homicide.

Police arrested Margaruita Dinkins, 30, in connection to a shooting at 2102 Steiner Street where 68-year-old George Longshaw and 44-year-old Harold Wallace both died. The shooting happened on December 22, 2019.

Police arrested Dinkins Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after an investigation identified her as a suspect. Dinkins is currently in Mobile County Metro Jail and is charged with two counts of murder.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories