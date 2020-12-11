Woman arrested for Monday shooting on Wolf Ridge Road police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Prichard Police, a woman was arrested Wednesday for the Monday shooting of a man on Wolf Ridge Road.
Police say Raymond Sledge was shot in his upper torso and taken to University Hospital.
After further investigation, police say Betty Horn was arrested for the shooting of Sledge. It was discovered that the two were in a relationship.
Horn was charged with Assault 1st and transported to Metro County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing.
