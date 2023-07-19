CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw police arrested a woman Saturday who they say broke into three firetrucks and stole an iPad from one of them, according to a press release.

Leah Washington, 44, was charged with breaking into the vehicles after police responded to a call from the Chickasaw Fire Station around 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a firefighter at the station heard noises coming from the engine bay and found Washington inside one of the trucks. Washington “climbed down from the truck and left the fire station yelling at the firefighters as she walked away,” police said.

An officer in the area arrested Washington and found her with an iPad taken from one of the three firetrucks police said she entered. The device was then returned to the Chickasaw Fire Department.

Washington was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.