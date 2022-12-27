MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly drove off with a car she was test-driving at Palmer’s Toyota on Monday.

Lindsey Normand, 36, was arrested and charged with theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they were called to Palmer’s Toyota 470 Schillinger Road S. at around 2:30 p.m. for a stolen vehicle. Police said Normand drove off with the car she was test driving after she and the car salesman came back to the dealership.

Once the salesman got out of the car, Normand drove off.

Police said they searched the area, found the car and took Normand into custody.