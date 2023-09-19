MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone following a verbal altercation on the 1000 block of Camp Street.

Ieisha Berryhill, 37, was identified as the subject of the alleged incident that occurred on Sept. 4, and she was arrested and transported to Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 18.

On Sept. 4, officers arrived at a reported assault. When they arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed by a woman they knew, and their injuries were non-life-threatening.

By the time officers arrived, the alleged suspect had fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.