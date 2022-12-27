MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest in a Dec. 19 stabbing on Africatown Boulevard.

Cara Hall, 26, was arrested and charged with assault. Hall was transported to Metro Jail.

On Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard for one stabbed. Through an investigation, police said Hall stabbed another woman “multiple times” after an argument.

The victim was transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. Hall fled the scene before the police arrived.

There is no update on the condition of the woman stabbed. Police identified Hall eight days later on Tuesday, Dec. 27.