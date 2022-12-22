MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a man “multiple times” during a fight Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Christy Womack, 47, was charged with assault.

Police said they were called to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Police said Womack and a man were “involved in a verbal altercation.”

Womack pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times. Womack stayed on scene and was taken into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening” injury.