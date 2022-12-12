MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a domestic altercation.” When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers said Townsend shot her boyfriend. Police detained her and then took her to Metro Jail. This happened at around 8:07 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Townsend remains in Metro Jail.