MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD.
Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a domestic altercation.” When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Officers said Townsend shot her boyfriend. Police detained her and then took her to Metro Jail. This happened at around 8:07 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Townsend remains in Metro Jail.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.