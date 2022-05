MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a woman was arrested on Thursday after they say she left her child in a vehicle.

MPD responded to a parking lot on Airport Boulevard Thursday in response to a domestic complaint. When officers had arrived they discovered that the individuals left their 5-year-old child in the vehicle unattended.

MPD said that officers surveyed the area and searched for the subjects locating the mother of the child. Teearrya Graham, 29, was arrested.