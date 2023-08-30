THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly took “property” from a restaurant and threw a chemical on an employee, according to a release from the Mobile Police.

Officers were called to El Rincon Tacos & Grill Restaurant on Theodore Dawes Road for a report of a robbery around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived and saw a woman being chased by two of the male employees, according to the release.

Officers then became involved in the foot chase and were eventually able to take the woman into custody. During the investigation, officers said they found that Kelly Trammel, 48, had allegedly taken items from a storage shed and thrown a chemical on one of the male employees.

Trammel was arrested and charged with robbery.