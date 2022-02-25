MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after Mobile Police were called to Jameson Suites after shots were allegedly fired into some of the hotel rooms.

Sara Reid was arrested for the shooting, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The victim claimed that he and his ex-girlfriend got into a fight that turned physical. Reid then pulled out a gun and shot several hotel rooms and an unoccupied vehicle.

Reid has been charged with four counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building/vehicle. She is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.

The shooting happened on Feb. 18 at 9:53 p.m.