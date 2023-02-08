MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said Bobbie Black, 31, was charged with attempted murder after she “used her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend” on Feb. 1, 2023. The victim did not die, however, he did suffer broken legs and feet from the collision. Officials said he reported the incident on Feb. 6.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Seale Street, near Highway 45. Black was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Feb. 8. Black’s bond hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.