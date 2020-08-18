UPDATE: Woman allegedly in video of child left outside of strip club now charged with endangering the welfare of a child

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (10:22 p.m. 8/17/20): Prichard police are charging the woman with endangering the welfare of a child.
Original story
Prichard Police told News 5 they had been in contact with the woman allegedly seen in a viral video of a child left alone outside of Lotus Gentlemen’s club. Investigators told us she had indicated she would turn herself in Monday.
News 5 waited outside of the Prichard Police Department for hours Monday evening, as did multiple officers, but the woman never showed up.
In a previous news release, police said they were investigating the situation, but had not indicated a specific crime or charge.
