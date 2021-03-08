Woman allegedly helped accused strip-club shooter flee after murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning more about a shooting at a Theodore strip club that left a man dead last month. Breanna Cunningham had her bond set at $100,000 today.

The state claims she was not the shooter but aided and abetted the suspect after the shooting. The state claims Cunningham was not screened for weapons at the Cookies-N-Cream club. After the alleged shooter, Robert Abrams and the victim got into an “altercation” Abrams got a weapon from Cunningham, shot and killed the victim. She allegedly took the gun and fled with the suspect. The state says the shooting was captured on video.

Robert Abrams and Breanna Cunningham are charged with the murder of 45-year-old Manchella Allen. The two were arrested in Biloxi last week.