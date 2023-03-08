MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she was accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home and stealing his truck, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Anna Chapman, 35, is accused of breaking into a home on Radian Drive Tuesday night just after 10:30. Officers said they were called to the 4000 block of Radian Drive, near Halls Mill Road, for a report of a burglary.

Officers arrived at the home and found that Chapman had broken into her ex-boyfriend’s house, taken things from the home. Police said she also stole a truck out of the garage. Chapman was arrested and charged with domestic violence burglary and theft of property.