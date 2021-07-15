Woman admits to setting mattress on fire to commemorate life event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman admitted to setting fire to her bedroom mattress early Thursday morning on Hillcrest Lane.

The fire was reported around 7:30 am. The woman on scene told WKRG News 5 she purposely started the fire to re-live a special moment that happened to her 13 years ago today.

“13 years ago in that same room. Me and my husband were in that room 13 years ago. The fire happened then. I relit the fire today,”

The mattress was the only item damaged and no injuries were reported.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the fire is being ruled accidental and the woman will not face any charges.