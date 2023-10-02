MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 285 Africatown Blvd. There, they allegedly found a female in possession of the vehicle.

Officers arrested Savannah Johnson, 25. They searched the vehicle and allegedly found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Her bond totals to $10,500 as she awaits trial.