MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she was accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend and breaking into cars, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Brittany Johnson, 31, is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night and breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Providence Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who had been assaulted. The release said when officers arrived they found the man had been involved in a fight with his ex-girlfriend, Johnson. During the fight, Johnson allegedly stabbed him.

Then, at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to Mullinax Ford on Airport Boulevard for a report of a woman entering cars. Johnson was allegedly inside of one of the cars when officers got to the car lot. She was arrested on the scene.

Johnson was charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and domestic violence assault.