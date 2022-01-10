Woman accused of Prichard church shooting enters not guilty plea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of haphazardly shooting a gun outside a Prichard church leading to the death of a worshiper will remain behind bars after entering a not-guilty plea on Monday, while the victim’s family calls the death at at Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard “senseless.”

“Because this was a senseless murder, senseless,” said the victim’s daughter-in-law Ramona Carter. Kaillyn Harris is accused of firing an errant bullet through the church, hitting and killing 65-year-old Grace Carter Days after Christmas.

“[Grace] was a sweet, loving, caring person who loved God and where she died is where she loved to be at,” said Carter.

Monday Harris had an arraignment, entering a not guilty plea and will still be held without bond. Family members sat in court for more than three hours for a hearing that took barely five minutes.

“We plan to be here for every court date, I don’t want to miss anything so we’ll be here for everyone,” said Carter.

A lot of questions remain in this case including what Kaillyn Harris was doing outside of a Prichard church with a gun in the first place. Those questions may be answered in a few weeks when the state presents its evidence against Harris in a preliminary hearing.