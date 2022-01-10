Woman accused of Prichard church shooting enters not guilty plea

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of haphazardly shooting a gun outside a Prichard church leading to the death of a worshiper will remain behind bars after entering a not-guilty plea on Monday, while the victim’s family calls the death at at Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard “senseless.”

“Because this was a senseless murder, senseless,” said the victim’s daughter-in-law Ramona Carter. Kaillyn Harris is accused of firing an errant bullet through the church, hitting and killing 65-year-old Grace Carter Days after Christmas.  

“[Grace] was a sweet, loving, caring person who loved God and where she died is where she loved to be at,” said Carter.

Monday Harris had an arraignment, entering a not guilty plea and will still be held without bond. Family members sat in court for more than three hours for a hearing that took barely five minutes.  

“We plan to be here for every court date, I don’t want to miss anything so we’ll be here for everyone,” said Carter.

A lot of questions remain in this case including what Kaillyn Harris was doing outside of a Prichard church with a gun in the first place. Those questions may be answered in a few weeks when the state presents its evidence against Harris in a preliminary hearing. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories