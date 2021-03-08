Woman accused of Mobile murder claims self-defense

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details today about a woman charged with murder after shooting and killing her ex-husband. Andrea Smith shot and killed Kaleb Hamilton at a Mobile apartment complex last month. According to the victim’s family, the couple were married and divorced but had gotten back together and had been living in a Mobile apartment complex for about the last year.

Prosecutors say the violence that fueled a bullet hole in a sliding glass door and ended with 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton dead, started with a night of drinking on Saturday, February 6th. The state says Hamilton wanted to leave to go to a bar. The argument between Smith and Hamilton escalated with the victim threatening to beat Andrea Smith with a beer bottle.

Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at Hamilton. After the first shot, Hamilton hit Smith over the head with a bottle, cutting her. A Mobile Police investigator testified at least three shots were fired. At least one round ended up in the apartment where four children were staying.

Smith’s attorney claims this shooting was self-defense. The state disagrees.

“The defendant made a series of intentional choices that night she chose to get a gun from inside the home, the victim was not armed with any type of gun,” said Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis. The Defense also claimed smith suffered domestic abuse from her ex-husband and current boyfriend, prosecutors argue it doesn’t justify what happened.

“Even if that were to be true, it’s still not self-defense we felt like her actions were completely unnecessary and no one had to end up dead,” said Davis. Citing a lack of a violent criminal history a judge reduced smith’s bond by half to $65,000 total.