MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly killed her husband during a domestic incident Sunday night, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Felhorn Road East in the Hillsdale area for a report of a domestic incident. When they arrived they found Darrin Benjamin, 54, dead inside the home.

Ladina Benjamin, 53, was taken into custody at the home, according to officials. Early investigations indicate the alleged killing happened during the domestic situation.

Benjamin was charged with murder and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.