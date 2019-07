MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2019 Nappie Awards Ceremony is Friday night and WKRG News 5 won several Nappie Awards, more than any other news station in Mobile.

Thanks to our fans, WKRG won the following:

Best Local Evening TV Newscast

Best Anchor: Mel Showers

Mel Showers Best Sports Coverage

The awards ceremony is Friday, July 26 at 7 pm at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile.